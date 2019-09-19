Emergency? E-911 director asks board to answer call as equipment nears end of lifeBy BY RECARDO THOMAS STAFF REPORTER,
- Read more about Emergency? E-911 director asks board to answer call as equipment nears end of life
- 186 reads
Thu, 09/19/2019 - 2:23pm
A request to upgrade the emergency 911 equipment at the Sunflower County Sheriff's Department has been temporarily put on hold until the next scheduled meeting.
E-911 Director John Thompson said although the current equipment is still functioning properly it has reached the manufacturer’s recommended life expectancy.