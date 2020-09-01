Entergy warns of phone scam

Scammers are relentless, always looking for the next target. Lately that target has been Entergy Mississippi customers, as a new round of reported scams has popped up around the state, including in Sunflower County.

The scheme typically occurs when the con artist calls and tells the customer their electric bill payment is past due and service will be disconnected if payment isn’t made. The scammer then directs the customer to transfer funds electronically, sometimes through “MoneyPak,” “Green Dot” or another third-party card or transfer system. The scammers are also using spoofing technology to make it appear on Caller ID that the call is from Entergy.

How can you protect yourself and keep from falling victim to this scam?

• Never give your personal information to strangers. If a call sounds suspicious, hang up and call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with an Entergy customer service representative. Do not call back the number that appears on your Caller ID.

• While you can pay your Entergy bill by phone or credit card, it is only through BillMatrix, a third-party vendor Entergy uses for this purpose, and you would have to initiate the call.

• To manage your Entergy account 24/7 and review account alert options to stay better informed, download the free Entergy smartphone app or visit entergy.com to register for myAccount online.

• Only use authorized methods and legitimate banking information to pay your Entergy bill. Entergy offers several convenient ways:

Pay online – For no additional charge, you may securely log in to myAccount at entergy.com to conveniently pay your bill online.

Pay by phone – You may pay your bill by credit card, debit card or electronic check by calling Entergy’s pay-by-phone provider, BillMatrix, at 1-800-584-1241. BillMatrix charges a $2.95 service fee.

Walk-in payment centers – Want to pay in person? You may pay your bill by cash, check or money order at an authorized Quick Payment Center in your community. A convenience fee may apply.

Bank draft – You can avoid late fees by having your Entergy payment automatically deducted from your checking account each month. Pay by mail – You can send a check by U.S. Mail to the remittance address shown on your bill.

If you believe you are a victim of this scam, you should notify the proper authorities, such as the local police or the state attorney general’s office. If you believe your Entergy account has been affected, call 1-800-ENTERGY (1 800 368 3749) to speak with an Entergy customer service representative.