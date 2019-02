With just over a week to go, five new names have been added to the growing list of Sunflower County political hopefuls. This week the Sunflower County Circuit Clerk’s office reported that Jerry Pate has submitted qualifying papers for the office of Sunflower County Sheriff; Pate is running as a Republican.

