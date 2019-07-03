Head Start celebrates Dr. Seuss with a story
Thu, 03/07/2019 - 9:36am
Although it was not Dr. Seuss’s birthday until March 2, the teachers and staff at the Indianola Neighborhood Facility Building Early Head Start celebrated it on Friday.
