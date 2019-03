Sunflower County Board of Supervisors members Dennis Holmes and Riley Rice met with Senator Willie Simmons and representatives Otis Anthony II and Tracey Rosebud at the State Capitol on Thursday concerning several topics related to Sunflower County.

According to Holmes, they discussed Homestead Exemption Reimbursement, the Emergency Road & Bridge Repair Fund, funding for rural fire trucks and the First Responders’ Health and Safety Act.

Submitted Photo