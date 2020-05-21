Hundreds to get food boxes

More than 600 boxes of freshly packed produce was picked up by local churches and other organizations from Moorhead, Indianola and Inverness on Tuesday.

The selected groups from around the area partnered with the Delta Advantage Center and converged upon the Saint Luke Church of God in Christ church parking lot in Moorhead to assist with the distribution of food to local families.

According to Delta Advantage Center Director Clara Crossland, Delta Health Alliance, First United Baptist Church of Moorhead, the City of Inverness, the Trinity House of Prayer church, the City of Moorhead, Saint Luke Church of God in Christ, Platinum Plus Care, New Hope United Methodist Church and DAC each took part in getting the food boxes to registered residents.

The prepacked containers were loaded with fresh fruits and vegetables that promote healthy eating.

Crossland said they plan to have additional distributions each week and hopefully continue the program through at least June.

First United Baptist Paster Herman Cole and his wife Amanda told The E-T this week they were thankful for the community support and their Community Food Network Outreach Coordinator Trudy Magee for helping to make it a successful endeavor.