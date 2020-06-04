A Joyful Noise

By JYESHA JOHNSON MULTIMEDIA COORDINATOR,
  • 362 reads
Mon, 04/06/2020 - 11:03am

Imaje Nutall plays the piano inside while maintaining social distance as Breath of Life Ministry holds an outside service. This outside service was a new way to praise during the onset of the coronavirus and required social distancing that has prevented churches from gathering. Bishop Kimberley Randle thought that it was important to provide curbside worship services as a substitute for traditional services during the pandemic.

