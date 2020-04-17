Let Go of My Fishing Pole, Mr. Tate

Good Mornin’! Good Mornin’!

There’s never been a day in my life where I couldn’t go fishing.

There may have been days that were too cold and nasty or too hot to drown a few worms and crickets. But it was always my decision, not the governor’s.

My father taught me the skills to fish and hunt and catch and clean and fill up the freezer with the bounty from the land and lakes. The rules put in place by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks were all duly noted and abided by. But Mr. Tate is using the wrong bait on this one.

Now I understand that everyone from the President of the United States on down is worried about folks getting together and passing along the virus. But I reckon they haven’t been in a fishing boat lately.

You can’t fish efficiently standing right next to somebody on the bank or in a boat unless you want to start some trouble about hitting “my spot” where I just got a bite. And Lord knows you don’t go fishing around in a man’s tackle box without permission so just how is the virus going to spread on a fishing boat? Especially if I’m all by myself in a boat or even on the banks of the bayou?

Now some folks say the quarantine is good for crappie because it’s coming during spawning season and they won’t be disrupted.

There may be more fish to work on catching when the restrictions are finally lifted. But what about those folks who actually rely on their own skills to feed a family with what they catch from the banks of our local lakes, rivers and bayous. I really don’t want the governor to keep food out of their skillets and dinner tables.

I can agree to close the museums and inside-type stuff the MDWFP has but to close boat launches and parks is a bit much. Let’s put Mr. Tate in a quarantined house filled with hunters and fishermen for a month and see if he changes his tune.

There’s some things that keep a man sane and in his right mind and fishing is right near the top of the list if not at the top.

Let us fish, let us brag, let us relax and social distance the way our daddies taught us so we don’t hurt anybody. Mr. Tate, let us on the lake or that next vote outcome won’t be a favorable one for you and your staff.

Looky there, I got a bite!