Local organizations get grants from Community Foundation

Three Sunflower County organizations were recipients of grants awarded recently by the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi.

According to a release by the Community Foundation, grants were awarded to the B.B. King Museum & Delta Interpretive Center, Delta Grace and the Sunflower County Freedom Project.

The Community Foundation awarded 77 total grants in the first quarter of 2019, the release said, totaling $236,903.

“We serve 11 counties, and all of the nonprofits we support are providing programs that enhance the quality of life in Northwest Mississippi,” said Pastor Bartholomew Orr, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “We are honored to partner with nonprofit organizations who are truly making a positive impact on the lives of others.”

The grants were awarded as follows:

BB King Museum and Interpretive Center: $5,000 grant from the Endowment for the Future of Northwest Mississippi for B.B.’s Bridge Building Ambassador Youth Leadership Program which enables students to participate in a series of leadership training and internship opportunities that will help them develop into lifelong learners, productive citizens, and confident community leaders.

Sunflower County Freedom Project: $5,000 grant from the Endowment for the Future of Northwest Mississippi to provide collegiate preparatory program for 9-12th grade students.

They will provide education programing on the college admission process, individualized mentoring, family financial aid sessions, and life-changing summer travel opportunities.

The Sunflower Freedom project opens doors that are historically closed to minority citizens.

Delta Grace: $8,000 grant from the Place-Based Education and Civic Entrepreneurship Endowment for “Spring Break Apprenticeship Event” which will host 80 college students who will replace roofs on homes that are in deplorable conditions.

The funding will pay for cost of the materials for the roofs and in turn teach students construction skills.

In addition, the goal is to connect students from different races and socioeconomic statuses to work together for the common goal of making homes safer and more structurally sound for those in need.