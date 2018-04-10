Love Letters to feature two veterans of the stage

Cham Trotter and Connie Black will star in the new season’s performance of Love Letters at the Brindley Theater this month.

Submitted Photos

Audiences are in for a delightful experience when Connie Black and Cham Trotter take the stage for Love Letters.

Mid-Delta Arts Association presents the A. J. Gurney classic Love Letters Oct. 11, 12 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 14 at 2 pm at the Brindley Theater in Indianola.

Gurney’s Love Letters is considered one of the top plays of the 1980s. Love Letters was written and first produced in 1988 and has been performed all over the United States for more than 30 years.

The touching and frequently funny letters are read by two characters and reveal more than 50 years of shared relationships.

Playing Melissa is Inverness native Connie Black. Connie is no stranger to the MDAA stage. She has appeared in dozens of roles throughout the Delta.

“Two of my favorite roles were playing opposite John Brindley in Camelot and Man Of La Mancha,” said Black. “I also loved South Pacific.” Connie has taught Elementary music at Pillow Academy for 13 years.

Taking the role of Andrew is Cham Trotter of Belzoni. The Greenville native has appeared in community theaters in Greenville, Greenwood and Indianola’s MDAA. “Some of my favorite roles were A Tuna Christmas, Lend Me a Tenor, and The Producers,” Trotter said.

Cham is an attorney in Belzoni and has directed multiple theater productions.

“Connie Black and Cham Trotter bring a wealth of talent to the MDAA stage,” said Mary Ruth Bindley, MDAA president, “so get your tickets today for one of the three performances.”

Tickets are on sale at The Crown in Indianola or online at www.mid-deltaarts.org. For ticket information call 662-887-4522.