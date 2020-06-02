Mardi Gras event to support Delta Grace

Journalism 101 teaches that a newspaper article must contain the following: who, what, when, where, why, and how. So following this dictate—

WHO—All are invited by Delta Grace to attend

WHAT—Mardi Gras Gala\Cocktails\Dinner & Silent Auction\Live Music

WHEN—February 22, 2020, 6:00 PM

WHERE—BB King Museum, 400 2nd Street, Indianola, MS., Cocktail Attire

WHY—To provide an evening of fun for a community that has been very supportive of Delta Grace, to use the event to inform all of Delta Grace’s mission, to raise funds for Delta Grace’s ministry.

HOW—Purchase a $100 ticket by calling 662-569-3444 or contact a board member.

Tickets are limited due to limited space in the museum. The tickets will sell fast; so call or contact a board member to purchase your ticket.

The Master of Ceremonies will be Steve Casteel, Executive Director and host of The Hour www.thehour.org, a television ministry which is aired each Sunday morning.

At press time, a list of items to be auctioned is not complete; but there will be quality items available.

Listed are the six featured Chefs with the menu:

Trish Berry, THE BLUE BISCUIT, Catfish with Cajun Crawfish Sauce

Chuck McCarty, LOST PIZZA, Grits and Grillades

Lauren Smith, VALRIE FOOD AND CATERING, Creole White Beans and Rice

Lee and Loren Leflore, VIKING COOKING SCHOOL, Boudin appetizers

Dave Crews and MDCC CULINARY CLASS, Banana Pudding in a Mason Jar

Chris Grant, NOLA, Seafood Gumbo

Servers will be Delta State Wesley Foundation students.

Sponsors for this event are Planters Bank, Gresham Petroleum, Double Quick, Inc., Guaranty Bank, and Sunflower Lumber. Donations have been given by Delta Pride Catfish and Mitchell Distributors.

“The harvest is plentiful but the workers are few.” Matthew 9:37 is a favorite scripture of Delta Grace’s mission. Five years ago, Rev. Veronica Pritchard saw the need and a vision for a ministry which became Delta Grace. Rev. Pritchard in addition to being Executive Director of Delta Grace is the minister for Sunflower United Methodist Church, Sunflower and Moorhead United Methodist Church, Moorhead.

The following is a quote by Rev. Pritchard. “It’s hard to believe it has been five years since God planted the seed of Delta Grace.

“What was once just a dream of two small churches has fulfilled big dreams of more than 170 homeowners.

“Two thousand missioners from nineteen different states have worked tirelessly to repair 28 roofs, build 22 wheelchair ramps, install 43 doors, plus replace numerous toilets, cabinets, bathtubs, countertops, windows and so much more.

“What a wonderful impact God’s people have made in the heart of the Mississippi Delta.

“In addition to the home repair, our mission teams and homeowners have broken bread together and praised God for His overwhelming love and His amazing grace. “

However, our work is far from being done.

“We still have more than 300 applications on file and more are turned in every week.”

In addition to Executive Director Pritchard, the staff of Delta Grace is composed of Paula Barner, Secretary and David Pritchard, Construction Manager. The Board of Directors are Jeff Tatum, Rev. Giulianna Gray, John Robert Griffin, Skipper Dodd, Jerry Nobile, Annie Miller, Michael Davis, Terry Williams, George Holland, Brady Smith, Bradley McNealy, and Sheila Parker.

To learn more about Delta Grace, go to DeltaGrace.Org website or Delta Grace Mission facebook.

Cannot attend the gala but would like to contribute to Delta Grace?

Please mail a check to Delta Grace, P.O. Box 218, Sunflower, MS., 38778. All donations are tax deductible. “Like good stewards of the manifold grace of God, serve one another with whatever gift each of you has received.” 1 Peter 4:10.