MDAA production of Beauty and the Beast set for June

MDAA production of Beauty and the Beast set for JuneBy BY ADELAID FLETCHER FOR THE E-T,
Fri, 05/10/2019 - 9:14am
A Disney classic will come to the Delta in June when Mid-Delta Arts Association will present Beauty and the Beast for 8 performances.
