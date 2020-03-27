MDCC stays connected to students

Mississippi Delta Community College still believes education is the foundation that future success is built upon, even if students are currently not on campus.

The local community college has reached out to help current students complete their assignments online by creating an on campus free Wifi station at the Vandiver Student Union. MDCC President Dr. Tyrone Jackson noted the station will keep education moving forward.

“We moved to an online environment with classes so students can complete their assignments online,” Dr. Jackson said. “Some of our students live in very remote locations where Internet access is limited or poor. We decided to provide a Wifi station on campus.”

An Emergency Crisis team was implemented and this idea came from that team. Students can access the Wifi by parking as close to the Union as possible and connect to the “Guest” network. No password is needed and access is available every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Vandiver Student Union north parking lot is located between the Union and the library on the Moorhead main campus.

“My IT department hopped right on it Thursday (one week ago) and had it up and going on Friday,” Dr. Jackson said. “Students can drive to campus and complete their assignments. The union is closed and we encourage them to work in their car.”

MDCC has closed dorms and has also encouraged students to download the Canvas app on their phones to communicate with instructors. There has also been a call center created to answer questions.

“It’s open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for students who have questions about Canvas, admissions and we’ve had it in operations three days and have had approximately 300 calls form current and prospective students,” he said. “We have faculty and staff manning the center in a centralized location. It has gone very well. We are meeting the educational needs of Sunflower County and beyond. We make sure our students are taken care of along with our faculty and staff.”

Dr. Jackson noted that his MDCC team has been dedicated and up to the challenge for this ever changing and fluid situation.

“During these trying and challenging times we have entered uncharted territory but I must commend my team. They have been very proactive and meet on a regular basis to discuss best practices to serve our students, faculty and staff.”