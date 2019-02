North Sunflower Academy has announced the first and second place winners of the school’s fourth, fifth and sixth grade NSA Geography Bee, which was held recently. Seated are Tristan Parks and Preston Pattillo. Standing are Bryce Redwine, Carson Scallion, Elizabeth Head and Channing King.

Vikki Peay

