Lion Malone Phillips recently spoke to the Indianola Lions Club about his unexpected kidney transplant experience. Lion Malone shared many examples of God’s hand protecting him and his family and guiding them along this transplant journey. We are thankful for Lion Malone’s remarkable recovery and are proud to call him a Lion.

