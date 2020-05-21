Rotary feeds firemen

The Indianola Rotary Club, which has not met since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, fed the Indianola Fire Department on Tuesday, the club’s regular meeting day. The department enjoyed delicious plates from Delta Corner. Pictured above are Sgt. Willie Rounds, Capt. Otha James, Capt. Demetrius Williams, Karen Farrow (Delta Corner), Asst. Fire Chief Bill Alford, Firefighter Telejia Webb and Fire Chief Orlando Battle.

Photo: Jyesha Johnson