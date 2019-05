The Indianola Rotary Club recently welcomed Bennie Milton of the Indianola Police Department to talk about domestic violence and sexual assault and IPD’s initiatives to curb incidents in the community. This past Tuesday, Katie Reaves, with the GRAMMY Museum Mississippi spoke about multiple programs at the Cleveland museum.

