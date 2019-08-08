Runoffs likely in multiple local races

It appears there will be at least three runoff elections in Sunflower County on August 27.

The votes are not certified at this point, and the totals do not reflect affidavits, but there were only a total of 84 affidavits countywide at the end of the primary elections on Tuesday.

The Board of Supervisors 2 and 3 look like they will have to be decided in three weeks.

District 2 incumbent Riley Rice came in second to one of his two challengers, Levi Ford, but Ford with 48 percent of the vote was not able to win outright.

Rice had 42 percent of the vote, unofficially at the end of election night.

District 3 was up for grabs after longtime Supervisor Dennis Holmes announced his retirement earlier this year.

Ben Gaston, Keith Spealman and Joseph Wilson were vying for the seat.

Gaston got 48 percent on Tuesday, short of the 50 percent plus one vote needed to win outright. Spealman was second with 29 percent.

In the bout for Northern District Justice Court Judge, Lester Williams, with 28 percent and Lisa Bell with 26 percent will go head-to-head on August 27, if all of the tallies remain the same.

In the Senate District 13 race, it appears that Sarita Simmons, though receiving the majority of the votes on Tuesday, will have to defeat John Marshall Alexander in a runoff election later this month.

She received 42 percent of the total vote, unofficially, with 3,620 across Sunflower, Bolivar and Tallahatchie Counties.

Alexander received 28 percent of the vote with 2,454 votes.

Indianola’s Charles Modley received 829 total votes (9.6 percent), Carl Brinkley received 393 votes (4.5 percent) and Tony Anderson received 1,277 votes (15 percent).

The vote was tight in Senate District 22, with Joseph Thomas leading the race with 33 percent of the vote and Ruffin Smith in second place with 21 percent, however, absentee votes were still being tallied, so the fate of the runoff was too close to call at press time.

