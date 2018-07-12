SCCSD to host United in Music Christmas Celebration

The Sunflower County Consolidated School District will host its United in Music Christmas Celebration on Dec. 13.

According to the district, the event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Mississippi Delta Community College Fine Arts Auditorium in Moorhead.

Performing at the event will be the bands and choirs from across the district, including Gentry High School, Ruleville Central High School and Merritt Junior High School.

Admission to the event is free.