SCCSD to host United in Music Christmas Celebration

  • 425 reads
Fri, 12/07/2018 - 3:48pm

The Sunflower County Consolidated School District will host its United in Music Christmas Celebration on Dec. 13.

According to the district, the event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Mississippi Delta Community College Fine Arts Auditorium in Moorhead.

Performing at the event will be the bands and choirs from across the district, including Gentry High School, Ruleville Central High School and Merritt Junior High School.

Admission to the event is free. 

 

Most Read - Headline

Obituaries

Cecil Clifton Coleman

Cecil Clifton Coleman, 86, of Inverness, passed away Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 at Baptist Memorial... READ MORE

Walter Clay "Seymore" Hearn
Johnny E. King
Takiyah Hodges
Kirk Price
Jimmy S. Vincent Jr.

Copyright 207 • The Enterprise-Tocsin
114 Main St. • Indianola, MS 38751 • (662) 887-2222

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.