SCCSD students in D.C.: A dozen students attend Democracy in Action seminar

By BY JYESHA JOHNSON EDITORIAL INTERN,
Thu, 06/27/2019 - 4:58pm

The Mississippi Center for Justice afforded 12 local students an all expense paid trip  to Washington D.C for the Democracy in Action Seminar.

Students attended from the north and south end of the Sunflower Consolidated School District, as well as Humphreys County.

 
 
