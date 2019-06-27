SCCSD students in D.C.: A dozen students attend Democracy in Action seminarBy BY JYESHA JOHNSON EDITORIAL INTERN,
- Read more about SCCSD students in D.C.: A dozen students attend Democracy in Action seminar
- 73 reads
Thu, 06/27/2019 - 4:58pm
The Mississippi Center for Justice afforded 12 local students an all expense paid trip to Washington D.C for the Democracy in Action Seminar.
Students attended from the north and south end of the Sunflower Consolidated School District, as well as Humphreys County.