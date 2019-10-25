Sesame Street in Communities providing local child trauma resources in Indianola

STONEVILLE, MS – Representatives from Sesame Workshop, the non-profit organization behind Sesame Street, were in the Mississippi Delta recently to provide updated training for Delta Health Alliance employees on how to identify and work with children who have experienced traumatic events through the Sesame Street in Communities program.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/enterprise-tocsin