Sunflower County native, longtime Leflore judge Curtis Gene Underwood passes away

By BY GERARD EDIC GREENWOOD COMMONWEALTH,
Thu, 01/02/2020 - 11:43am

Curtis Gene Underwood Sr., a former Leflore County Justice Court judge, was known for his gregarious nature and love of the outdoors as well as his fairness on the bench.

“He was always smiling and happy and telling jokes,” Kim O’Bryant, Underwood’s daughter, said Monday.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/enterprise-tocsin

Sports

IA teams to play in Kirk tourney this weekend
Following an extended break from action, the Indianola Academy basketball teams now have a busy... READ MORE

Obituaries

Jolly Lyons
Services for Jolly Lyons of Indianola will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Byas Funeral Home’s Hayes... READ MORE

Breaking News

The E-T’s comprehensive coverage of Parchman deaths, escapes
Inmates got all the way to Tennessee before capture https://bit.ly/37InwZB

Copyright 207 • The Enterprise-Tocsin
114 Main St. • Indianola, MS 38751 • (662) 887-2222

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.