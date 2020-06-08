They could have stayed home:Dedicated county workers took less money to remain on the job during pandemic

By BRYAN DAVIS PUBLISHER,
Thu, 08/06/2020 - 11:00am

The novel coronavirus began to wreak havoc in Sunflower County in late March.

By early April, the entire state was shut down, and in order to alleviate the financial pain of the shelter-in-place order that remained in effect for weeks, the federal government supplemented the state’s unemployment insurance to the tune of $600 a week.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/enterprise-tocsin

Sports

Young IA softball team gets ready to host weekend tourney
They are the perfect definition of a work in progress.

Most Read - Headline

A new level of care: Bellipanni continues her calling in the air as a flight nurse
Statewide mask mandate coming, Sunflower County among areas ordered to delay school
Armstrong to receive Juris Doctorate from MC
Sunflower County’s EMA director has faced his share of emergencies during his term
New orders handed down by governor, MSDH
NEH Funds 11th Year for The Delta Center’s Most Southern Workshop

Pages

Obituaries

Sheila Diane Hester
Sheila Diane Hester, age 70, of Picayune, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her... READ MORE

Breaking News

VIDEO: SCCSD Head talks schools closing
Sunflower County Consolidated Schools Superintendent talks about the closure of schools during the... READ MORE

Copyright 207 • The Enterprise-Tocsin
114 Main St. • Indianola, MS 38751 • (662) 887-2222

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.