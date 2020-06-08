They could have stayed home:Dedicated county workers took less money to remain on the job during pandemic

They could have stayed home:Dedicated county workers took less money to remain on the job during pandemicBy BRYAN DAVIS PUBLISHER,
The novel coronavirus began to wreak havoc in Sunflower County in late March.
By early April, the entire state was shut down, and in order to alleviate the financial pain of the shelter-in-place order that remained in effect for weeks, the federal government supplemented the state’s unemployment insurance to the tune of $600 a week.