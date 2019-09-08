Toyota Mississippi Job Fair Coming to Cleveland

Delta job-seekers are encouraged to be in Cleveland on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m., for a Toyota Mississippi job fair being held at the United Family Life Center at 1101 South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Drive.

Based on information released by Pam Chatman, Toyota Mississippi is hiring and representatives from ResourceMFG will be on hand to discuss wages, and benefits plus share information about Toyota’s world-class facility.

According to ResourceMFG’s website, the company is looking for workers who can perform various manufacturing duties that include some lifting and operating machinery, work in a diverse team, adjust to the changing needs of a fast-paced manufacturing environment and solve problems.