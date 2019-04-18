Tradition of Walk With the Cross continues tomorrow

Drivers along U.S. 82 this week may not make it to a Good Friday service, but they might be able to see the power of the cross first-hand.

Christ United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church are teaming up again for what has become one of Indianola’s most cherished Easter traditions, Walk With the Cross.

For over 30 years, Christ United Pastor Randy Marchant says the two churches, along with others in the community, have carried the cross from FUMC across 82 to his Elaine Street church, a powerful display of what Jesus endured when he was crucified 2,000 years ago.

“We try to get the whole community involved,” Marchant, who has participated as pastor for the last five years, said. “It’s not just Methodists. Anybody who wants to pick up their cross and walk with Christ from one place to the other is welcome.”

The noontime event will go on rain or shine, Marchant said, as it has since the early 1980s.

Marchant said the most powerful part of the walk is crossing 82, as traffic is stopped both ways and drivers see the large crowd, which usually consists of a lot of younger people.

“To me, that’s a powerful witness in and of itself,” Marchant said. “I think it’s a great witness when we cross 82.”

The group will meet at FUMC at noon for prayer and will proceed on the 30 to 40 minute walk to Christ United Methodist, before stopping for prayer and a devotion and the singing of a couple of hymns.

Marchant said water will be provided at his church and transportation back to FUMC will also be provided.