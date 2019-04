Indianola Lodge No. 450 F. & A. M. recently initiated T.J. Smith and Matt Tharp into the Masonic fraternity by conferring the Entered Apprentice Degree on April 22, 2019 at the Lodge Hall in downtown Indianola. Masonry uses the well-established apprentice system where Master Masons teach newly made Masons the lessons of the Craft.

