Adam Nicholas Austin, 36, of Brandon, formerly of Indianola, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home in Brandon.

Adam was born July 11, 1983, in Greenville, to Gary and Jaynie Johnson Austin. He was a graduate of Indianola Academy and attended Mississippi State University, University of Southern Mississippi, and Delta State University. Adam was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He received his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in finance from Delta State University. Adam was an active service member with the Mississippi Army National Guard with the rank of Sergeant First Class. SFC Austin was a team member of the 1984th Contingency Contracting Team, located in Monticello, Miss. SFC Austin’s responsibility included providing operational and contingency contracting support to deployed forces and Department of Defense agencies. SFC Austin managed, performed, and administered contracting functions for commodities, services, and construction using simplified acquisition procedures, negotiation and other approved methods. SFC Austin acted as a business advisor, buyer, negotiator, and administrator, supporting all functions of contingency operations for the Contracting team. SFC Austin utilized automated contracting systems to prepare, process, and analyze transactions and products that are deemed necessary from various Program Managers throughout the Department of Defense.

Sergeant First Class Adam Austin’s most recent accolades include deploying with the 1984th Contingency Contracting Team to Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, Africa. SFC Austin completed various contract awards for various entities, including the United States Navy, the United States Marine Corps, and the United States Air Force. SFC Austin supported AFRICOM’s mission statement which consists of: “With partners, counters transnational threats and malign actors, strengthens security forces and responds to crises in order to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability and prosperity.”

His education with the military included Basic Leader Course, 2016, 3rd NCOA Regional Training Institute, Camp Shelby, Miss. and Advanced Leader Course, 2016, 3rd NCOA Regional Training Institute, Camp Shelby, Miss. SFC Austin’s assignments included 1984th Contingency Contracting Team, Jackson, 2015; MSARNG Element, Joint Force Headquarters, 2014; DET 1, HHT 1-98th CAV Regiment 2013 with Iraq deployment in 2010; Company C 106th BSB 2009, and Company C, 107th BSB 2007. His major awards and decorations included Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, National Defense Service Medal, Overseas Service Medal, MS War Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Combat and Special Skill Badge, and Driver and Mechanic Badge.

Adam was preceded in death by his mother, Jaynie Johnson Austin.

He is survived by his father, Gary Austin and stepmother, Patricia of Indianola; three children, Ansleigh Renee Austin of Hattiesburg, Conner Nicholas Austin of Oxford, and Emerson Rose Austin of Oxford; one sister, Amanda Austin Bass of Memphis; one brother, Josh Austin of Indianola; and his maternal grandmother, Shirley Johnson Jackson of Columbia, Missouri.

The family will have a graveside service at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 14 at Indianola City Cemetery.

