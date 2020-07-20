Billy Doyle Peeples, 69, of Indianola, passed away July 18, 2020 at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.

Doyle, affectionately known as Cotton, was born June 19, 1951, in Indianola, to James Loyd Peeples and Ethel Johnson Peeples. He worked for Sunflower Compress for many years and later worked for StaplCotn and Ideal Cleaners in Indianola. Doyle served in the Mississippi Army National Guard for 18 years. He dearly loved his family and friends.

Doyle is preceded in death by: his parents; one brother, Bobby Peeples; and one sister, Betty Jo Peeples.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Peeples; two daughters, Michelle Peeples (Matt) Griffin and Tammy Peeples (Olen) Allen; one stepson, Alan Britt; two sisters, Faye (Charlie) Wright and Lynda (Harold) Whatley; one sister-in-law, Billie Faye Peeples; three grandchildren, Matthew (Haley) Griffin, Amber Kirstin Allen and John Wesley Allen; two step-grandchildren, Eric Britt, and Tyler Britt; one great-granddaughter, Alice Jade Griffin; and many nieces and nephews.

Burton Funeral Home of Indianola has been entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.burtonfuneralhome.net.