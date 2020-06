Graveside services for Earnestine Mosley of Indianola will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Memorial Gardens with Elder Elijah Walker officiating.

Mrs. Mosley, 87, died Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Byas Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Mosley is survived by: her husband, Amos “A.C.” Mosley of Indianola; five sons, Elijah (Virgie) Walker and Jerry (Sandra) Walker, both of Indianola, Freddie (Ola) Walker and Lester (Roshell) Walker, both of Horn Lake and Charles (Lynn) Walker of Jackson; four daughters, Zera (Norman) Wade and Regina (Hedrick) Eubanks, both of Isola, Alma (Scottie) Mosley of Cleveland and Glenda (Johnny) Myles of Arcola; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.