Harry Cannon Jr.

  • 199 reads
Tue, 05/12/2020 - 4:38pm

Graveside services for Harry Cannon Jr. of Moorhead, formerly of Inverness will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Cedric Reed officiating.

Mr. Cannon, 61, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital, Jackson.

Byas Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Cannon was preceded in death by his father, Harry Cannon Sr.; his mother, Alcine Cannon; his stepfather, Walter Rucker; and a sister, Maxine Rucker.

Mr. Cannon is survived by: one brother, C.W. Cannon of Inverness; one sister, Daisy Young of Indianapolis; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Sports

MDCC women’s basketball hauls in Banks’ first signing class
Tangela Banks, head women’s basketball coach at Mississippi Delta Community College, has announced... READ MORE

Obituaries

Ivory Williams
Graveside services for Ivory Williams will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Mount Zion Cemetery, Belzoni... READ MORE

Breaking News

VIDEO: SCCSD Head talks schools closing
Sunflower County Consolidated Schools Superintendent talks about the closure of schools during the... READ MORE

Copyright 207 • The Enterprise-Tocsin
114 Main St. • Indianola, MS 38751 • (662) 887-2222

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.