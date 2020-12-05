Graveside services for Harry Cannon Jr. of Moorhead, formerly of Inverness will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Cedric Reed officiating.

Mr. Cannon, 61, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital, Jackson.

Byas Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Cannon was preceded in death by his father, Harry Cannon Sr.; his mother, Alcine Cannon; his stepfather, Walter Rucker; and a sister, Maxine Rucker.

Mr. Cannon is survived by: one brother, C.W. Cannon of Inverness; one sister, Daisy Young of Indianapolis; and a host of other relatives and friends.