Graveside services for Richard L. Cook II of Memphis, formerly of Greenville, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Greenville with Father Tom Mullally, SVD officiating.

Mr. Cook, 81, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Byas Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Cook is survived by: one daughter, Cynthia Cook of Indianola; one son, Richard Cook, III of Atlanta; a special son, Max (Dana) Sims of Memphis; three grandchildren, Robert Brazile III of Mobile, and Al Cook and Alyse Cook, both of Atlanta; and a host of other relatives and friends.