Enjoy the day; cherish the memories

Life is short and should not be taken for granted. We should thank the Lord every morning and every night for the time He has given us on earth. No one knows the time the Lord is going to take us home to be with him or allow Satan to take non-believers to his hot place in Hades.

I have lost loved ones to unexpected death and have gone through the grieving process with my family; however, we will always have the fond memories of this person. We cherish the remembrances of his accepting Christ as his Savior and making it public knowledge of where he will live when called home to Jesus. I know of others that are suffering at this moment of uncertainty because a loved one is fighting cancer and it seems no cure is available. Their only hope for recovery is through the love and power of Jesus Christ.

Time waits on no one. We are not promised tomorrow; today is our day to live and be a witness for our heavenly Father. Today may not be easy on us but it is all we have. Our attitude and integrity will be evident in how we handle any situation that comes our way or is before us.

Hebrews 12:1 tells us; “Therefore we also, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which so easily ensnares us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us,…”

We are encouraged to live our lives for His glory. This gives us hope for the future. Our strength and our faith comes from Jesus Christ and He makes even the worst of circumstances tolerable for us to bear. It is not easy giving up a loved one or watching a loved one suffering, but knowing their eternal destination allows us to bear the pain. This time spent on earth with our loved ones will provide memories that we will cherish until it is our time to go to our heavenly home and join them for eternity.

As we live in the present and want our lives to impact our family members, especially our children and grandchildren, we should remember the ones of our past that impacted our lives. There have been saints all around us. Maybe they were our grandparents, parents, the older generation of our churches we were exposed to as a child, our school and Sunday school teachers and preachers, or even our friends that were our running mates. These are tremendous memories and we loved all of them for taking the time to share Jesus with us.

Are we sharing the saving grace of our Lord and Savior with those around us? Are we trusting in Him to know that our family members who have left us or the ones that are suffering from incurable diseases are with Him or destined to see Him in His eternal home?

Do we have that sweet peace about us that only Jesus can give? Are we living each day showing kindness, gentleness, and love to everyone around us? Even though our time on earth will create some unhappy times, we need to all remember this earth is not our home and we, the ones that know Jesus personally, will live together in peace and harmony in heaven with our Lord and Savior.