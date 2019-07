The following is an oldie from 2009 and a column in Mississippi Christian Living. Watching just a little of the Democratic Presidential debates this week ignited every patriotic fiber of my old school American heart. I decided to do a “re-run” with The Enterprise-Tocsin! I hope you enjoy. Happy Independence Day and God bless America!

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/enterprise-tocsin