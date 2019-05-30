Opportunity is here

By BY MARK H. STOWERS COLUMNIST,
  • 245 reads
Thu, 05/30/2019 - 11:42am

Good Mornin’! Good Mornin’!

When I was in college and I’d call home or when my mother would call me, each phone call inevitably detailed three things: somebody died, it’s been raining and don’t spend any money.

Some things never change and the doom and gloom of life is an easy train to depart on.

There are plenty of statistics for folks to stand up and preach on and show the lack of this and lack of that but across the Delta and more so, Sunflower County, there is opportunity.

Our dear little hamlets that dot the flat land may look a bit more depressed with highways bypassing them and cutting off commerce but the opportunity is still there.

I think of them like an overworked gold mine – it’s time to dig a little deeper and maybe in a different direction because the gold is still down there.

One wouldn’t normally think about Amazon and Mississippi in the same sentence.

The hustling, bustling online retailer that sells everything under the sun and the Magnolia State where farmers are the mainstay just don’t seem to line up.

But Amazon announced that the Top 10 States with the fastest growing small and medium-sized businesses that are selling in Amazon’s stores includes Mississippi.

As a matter of fact, Mississippi is the fastest growing – top of the list, baby! Back in December, Governor Bryant announced that Amazon would have a fulfillment center in Marshall County that would eventually bring in 850 jobs.

Now I know that’s a bit north but with all of the territory in the Delta that once was something else would seem to be a virtual and physical treasure for Mr. Bezos and his crew.

There’s plenty of highway access, though the state will want to continue to upgrade bridges and roads.

Every town across the Delta could take on some sort of fulfillment center and that could help every industry grow. Once the powers that be figure out how to string more powerful WiFi across Sunflower County and beyond, the sky is the limit.

Yes, there are always obstacles to success and bad roads and crumbling bridges are high on that list.

But if you look at the rich land around us and recall that it all was once just a swamp where few folks saw any opportunity it all seems so familiar to today.

Folks will continue to pass, it’s always going to rain but spend your money on the right investments and that phone call will end a bit more happier than it began.

Sports

Statesmen to play in Super Regional this Friday

Game one of the NCAA Division II South Super Regional between No. 2 seed Delta State University... READ MORE

Most Read - Headline

Man behind alleged senior trip scam charged with fraud
Docia England named Good Middling recipient for 2019
If you build it, they will come
Pages from the past: A look back with Charlotte Buchanan: A brief history of our local newspapers
MVSU, FedEx partner to launch HBCU employment program
Generally Speaking: Always pause on Memorial Day

Pages

Obituaries

Trilby Sheffield McCoy

Trilby Sheffield McCoy, 86, of Pearl, and formerly of Moorhead, passed away Wednesday, May 29,... READ MORE

Breaking News

Spots filling fast for Summer Arts Institute

Children ages 5-18 are invited to Delta State University’s Bologna Performing Arts Center to... READ MORE

Copyright 207 • The Enterprise-Tocsin
114 Main St. • Indianola, MS 38751 • (662) 887-2222

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.