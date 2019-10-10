Pages from the past: A look back with Charlotte Buchanan: Community Fund drive for 2019

100 YEARS AGO,

OCTOBER 1919

OBIT; One of the saddest deaths it has ever been the duty of this writer to chronicle was the death of Mrs., N. T. Davis. She was suddenly stricken at a Mothers Meeting at the Pavilion Wednesday and later died at the Greenville Hospital. The floral offering on her beautiful casket and at her grave were the most beautiful ever seen here and testified to the great esteem in which this lovely lady was held.

POLITICAL ENDORSEMENT: We announce this week that W. M. Lockhart is running for Mayor of Indianola. There is no man in our city better or more favorably known than Mr. Lockhart. Our people have all confidence in his integrity and honesty.

FRONT PAGE NEWS: Will Lane, who last March killed R. P. Faulkner near Blaine has been on trial in Circuit Court here. The jury returned a verdict of “guilty as charged”. Judge Elmore sentenced Lane to be hanged on Friday, November 21. Major Hairston and S. F. Davis had been appointed to defend Lane. They did all in their power to get him a life sentence, but to no avail.

50 YEARS AGO,

OCTOBER 1969

Thomas T. Baird of Inverness and Larry Lane of Indianola have received their commissions as 2nd Lt. in the Mississippi National Guard.

AROUND THE TOWN BY JAYNE JOHNSON: Woodley Carr, former Sheriff of Sunflower County who is now with the State Tax Commission was a visitor in town Friday. The Carr family now lives in Jackson.

INDIANOLA ACADEMY NEWS: Randy Randall son of Mr. and Mrs. J. B. Randall was elected President of the Senior class. Sam Williford, son of Mr. and Mrs. W. O. Williford of Drew was named Vice-President, Jane Nerren, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. O. B. Nerren of Isola is Secretary. Others are Deedie Bradley, son of Mr. and Mrs. W. D. Bradley from Inverness is treasurer, Buddy Bennett, son of Mr. and Mrs. W. D. Bennett is Reporter.

SUNFLOWER NEWS BY MARY ALICE WOFFORD: Everyone knows the seasonal Madness called football is upon us. This past weekend every football fan lost their heads, sucking us to the depths of despair. I’ve ordered a set of good ear plugs in an effort to cope with this week’s Rah Rah team.

25 YEARS AGO,

OCTOBER 1994

Businessman Steve Rosenthal is this year’s Chairman of the Indianola Community Fund Drive. Rosenthal announced that the goal is the same as last year, $47,500 and the theme is “Together we can make a difference.”

The Indianola Police Department is looking for the great pumpkin thief. They are investigating the theft of the big orange balloon pumpkin that decorated the top of Fred’s Department store for Halloween. The $3,500 pumpkin was taken over the weekend and later found in a field.

Friends of State Representative Bill Richardson will gather at Bell Grove M. B. Church Saturday to honor him. Contributions will be presented to Representative Richardson to help him with recent medical treatments for cancer at the famed M. D. Anderson Clinic in Houston, Texas.

15 YEARS AGO,

OCTOBER 2004

FEATURE STORY BY THIS WRITER: When the 115-member Gentry High Band winds itself through Indianola at the annual homecoming parade, the entourage will include a new band director. He is Kevin Vincal, an articulate 44-year-old who sports a head full of dread locks reminiscent of the famed French tennis player Yannick Noah.

A group gathered at The Crown for the annual Red Hat Tea fundraiser sponsored by The Civic League for the America Cancer Society. Some of those depicted in a photo were Mary Ellen Holloway, Linda Davis, Paula Sykes, Donna Lynn Zepponi, and Barbara Randall.

COMMUNITY FUND FOR 2019: Mayor Steve Rosenthal was chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Community Fund Drive 25 years ago. The Chamber of Commerce was formed in 1935 and has enjoyed the leadership of many outstanding Indianola citizens. The Community Fund Drive was the brainchild of the late John Hough and the late W. M. “Billy” Garrard. It was their idea to get publicity out and then use volunteers to collect the contributions all in one day. The funds benefit organizations like the Heart Association, Scouting, and many others. Cherri Kirk . Director of the Indianola Chamber Main Street says that Adelaide Fletcher and Elizabeth Veazey will cochair this year’s drive. “They will be meeting with the committee this week to finalize plans and to set a date in November,” Kirk said.