Pages from the past: A look back with Charlotte Buchanan: An update on a very special Indianolan

100 YEARS AGO,

MAY 1919

J. R Williams, cashier at State Bank in Sunflower, Clay Sledge and Horace Sledge were Indianola visitors Monday.

J. R. Key, our county and very efficient Circuit Clerk returned home Sunday from his registration work. He states that he registered about 400 voters in the Drew box

Mrs. W. B. Turner died at her home on Thursday afternoon after a brief illness. Mrs. Turner was one of Indianola's most estimable ladies and her death is greatly regretted. Her husband died a little over two years ago from which she never recovered.

50 YEARS AGO,

MAY 1969

DOG SEEKS DOC BY MARIE HEMPHILL: Even a dog knows that the man to see is a doctor if hit by an automobile. "Mutt", pet of Marty Heathman had been taken to Ross Animal Clinic several times. After being struck by a vehicle, and the Heathman place being right across the highway, Mutt took it upon himself to get medical help. Marty missed "Mutt" and was out looking for him when Dr. Ross called and told him that his pet was in his clinic. Mutt had shown up at his door for medical help on his own.

Three members of this year's graduating class from Indianola High School, Bill Baird, Johnny Leigh, and Dannie Fike are leaving Monday for military training at Fort Dix, New Jersey.

The five daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Pugh of Belzoni are turning into a regular "Lennon Sisters" singing act. They are performing in Delta area churches. They are Ramona, Lisa, Eva, Elizabeth and Melinda. Their mother is the former Mary Carolyn McMurtray of Indianola.

The handsome new Sunflower County Courthouse will be dedicated on May 25 with Circuit Judge Arthur B. Clark delivering the dedicatory address.

25 YEARS AGO

MAY 1994

Jane McWilliams who currently serves as Sunflower County Prosecuting Attorney has announced her candidacy for the position of Chancery Judge.

Indianola Academy honored their top athletes this week. Rachael Sudduth received the most valuable trophy for girls' tennis and Lance Miller and Kelly Nobile received awards for most valuable in cross country.

Mrs. Edwinna Edwards was honored with a retirement reception. She has served for 26 years as principal of the Indianola Academy Elementary School. A huge crowd of former students, family and friends attended.

15 YEARS AGO,

MAY 2004

The Indianola Academy Kindergarten presented a skit "The Mother Goose Nursery School" and it was filled with cutie pies, but William "Georgie Porgie" Barrier and Logan "Bo Peep Sheep" White stole the show with their impromptu antics on stage.

If you've noticed Fire Chief Eugene Snipes and Police Chief Carver Randall moving a bit slow these days it’s because they played Impact basketball against Greenville Police Department.

A feature story highlighted the cooking expertise of Mrs. Pinkie Frierson. The Turner Friersons are the parents of nine children and 22 grandchildren. When they all arrive for some of Pinkie's great food, they have two large dining tables. She giggled and said, "We also have lots of folding tables when they all decide to visit".

MRS. EDWINNA

EDWARDS

This perky petite lady may have retired as principal at Indianola Academy 25 years ago, but she certainly didn't sit at home and rest on her accomplishments.

Her knowledge and expertise as a teacher was more in demand than ever. She immediately went to work at Mississippi Delta Community College and taught computer at the Sunflower Library as well as other work.

Her zest for life is well known.

She is an expert bridge player and enjoyed the game of tennis well into her eighties.

Even though she is in her nineties and recently celebrated a birthday, she attends her beloved church, First United Methodist Church. as often as possible.

She was proudly in attendance with her son, Will Gray Edwards. on Mother's Day.