Step Outside: Holiday cleanup tips

Year after year we get the best color show as the leaves begin to change colors before falling from the trees.

However, this year's early freeze cut that show short. While this event paints colorful pictures in our landscape it does pose a potential problem for some of our lawns. If leaves are left on the surface it traps moisture and prevents sunlight from getting to the turf causing disease and decline for next year.

With Christmas just around the corner, homes and yards will be cleaned to invite in family and friends over for the holidays. Oftentimes the question is what to do with all the leaves that have fallen? There are two options and you must weigh them both.

The first option is more traditional by using a little back muscle and rake to clear the debris.

Proper disposal of the yard waste is the only issue since the problems that arose in the 1990s, where yard waste in landfills was causing a problem.

The second method is to