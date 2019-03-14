Step Outside: Spring is almost here

The past couple of weeks has not seemed like the pre spring weather that we had hoped.

With a few warm days and glimpses of sunlight we have also seen around a foot of rainfall in the past month.

However, like the farmer's almanac has proven over many years the weather we are looking for is just around the corner.

Soon we will see all of the beautiful spring plants be placed for sale all across the state.

Anyone who has ever gone shopping for plants to revive that planter next to the front door knows that there are tons of different species and colors to choose from allowing us to get exactly what we want.

The one portion in the planters that is rarely talked about is the potting soil.

Just like the hundreds of options we have on plants there are just as many in different potting mixes.

So the question is which one is the best?

The answer is not exactly which one is the best but which one has the correct mixture.

The whole reason for potting soil mixes is to offer a better soil structure for containers than what we have in the ground. Container mixes offer a mixture of sphagnum peat or coconut coir, perlite, and vermiculite.

The sphagnum peat or coconut coir is a filler material that is heavy and able to hold water while the perlite and vermiculite improves the amount of air and water that can pass through the container.

As long as the mix you purchase includes these items you will be on the right track to showing your friends and neighbors your green thumb this season.