There is help with domestic violence

As a domestic violence survivor and overcomer, I felt it appropriate this week to escalate the importance of recognizing the signs of domestic violence.

Over the last few weeks, our hearts have been in remorse for the loss of many lives due to domestic violence. Many people erroneously view domestic violence in relationships as part of the commitment.

This is far from the truth.

Domestic violence (also called intimate partner violence (IPV), domestic abuse or relationship abuse) is a pattern of behaviors used by one partner to maintain power and control over another partner in an intimate relationship.

It can happen to people who are married, living together or who are dating. It affects people of all socioeconomic backgrounds and education levels.

Domestic violence comes in all forms ranging from verbal abuse, mental abuse, sexual abuse, financial abuse, social abuse and physical abuse.

It is hidden in date rape and bullying.

The abuser can be male or female regardless of age, education, demographic location, race, creed or color. Domestic violence doesn’t look the same in every relationship because every relationship is different.

But one thing most abusive relationships have in common is that the abusive partner does many different kinds of things to have more power and control over their partner.

Getting out of an abusive or violent relationship isn’t easy. Maybe you’re still hoping that your situation will change or you’re afraid of how your partner will react if he/she discovers that you’re trying to leave.

Whatever your reasons, you probably feel trapped and helpless. But help is available. You deserve to live free of fear. Start by reaching out.

The role of the police in cases of domestic violence and abuse is crucial, although research has been critical of the response of frontline officers.

Despite criticisms, the police remain one of the key frontline services which victims can use to prevent and stop incidents of violence and abuse.

Remember, each type of abuse is serious, and no one deserves to experience abuse of any kind, for any reason. If you have concerns about what’s happening in your relationship, contact

National Domestic

Violence Hotline | Get Help Today | 1-800-799-7233