What does Memorial Day mean to you?

For many Americans I believe the holiday of Memorial Day has become just another day that we do not have to work. For many it is the start of summer, a time for family cookouts, special events and possibly concerts. The luster of the real meaning and significance of Memorial Day has been lost by many because of the hoopla that comes with having fun and enjoying each other’s company.

Please do not get me wrong because all the above is good for our society and brings people together. I guess my thinking is have you ever thought about why you have this privilege? Memorial Day or as it was originally known, Decoration Day, is a day of remembrance for those who have died in service of the United States of America. The day has been designated a federal holiday for all the men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice so our country can be and remain to be the land of the free.

Memorial means something which serves as a reminder. Scripture witnesses to God’s participation in human history for the salvation of God’s people. God’s covenant name Yahweh was to be a “memorial name.” Exodus 3:15 tells us, “Moreover God said to Moses, ‘Thus you shall say to the children of Israel: ‘The Lord God of your fathers, the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob, has sent me to you. This is My name forever, and this is My memorial to all generations.”

Many, many Americans have given their lives so that we can have our freedom today. So many people take for granted their rights and freedoms and give little thought of how or why they have these benefits.

Even though in today’s military, just as our public education systems, and some forms of industry and government, any mention of the Lord’s name is not allowed according to man’s terms. It is all about politics and trying to please people of all persuasions. It is called political correctness. I often wonder what the servicemen and women that have gone on before us would say if they had contact with the world today?

Many veterans that are members of the VFW hand out a red poppy to anyone that will take it and wear it on their clothing. Again, it is a remembrance of those who have shed their blood so that we live today in a country that has so many freedoms. The red poppy came about in 1915 from Moina Michael who wrote this poem:

We cherish too, the Poppy red

That grows on fields where valor led,

It seems to signal to the skies

That blood of heroes never dies.

During the last century, the weapons of war and our enemies have changed significantly. However, there is one constant during all these years which has not changed - the presence of the Bible wherever our troops have been sent. That is because, regardless of the circumstances of the battlefield, the cry of the soldier remains the same: God help me.

The message of the Bible provides hope, comfort, and encouragement for those facing the unknown. I know firsthand as a Vietnam Veteran, the Bible gave me peace, strength, and courage offered by God.

On this Memorial Day, enjoy your cookouts, water adventures, concerts, or whatever you do with your family but take a moment to remember those who fought for you and gave you these freedoms. Remember some families are going to have an empty seat at their table because one of their own gave the ultimate sacrifice! God Bless all of you and God Bless our great nation of America!