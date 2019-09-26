What is it inside you that people want?

Each day we see people that we know. For the ones that are closest to us, they have an envy for what we possess in our heart. Many of us may not know this, but we do exude to others a desire to help, a desire to be compassionate, and a desire to love whether we realize it or not. Let me say this is true for many people but not true for some. All the qualities come from the ones that know Jesus personally and want to be like Him.

I received a story from a friend many years ago that really touched my heart. It is called “The Wise Woman’s Stone.” It spoke of a woman traveling through a mountain area and finding a stone in a stream. She gathered the stone and put it in her bag.

The next day she encountered another traveler who was hungry. As the woman opened her bag to share her food the traveler saw the stone and asked the woman to give it to him. She did so without hesitation. The traveler left quickly because he realized the stone was precious and had great value. This stone would be his security for a lifetime.

A few days later the traveler came back to return the stone to the wise woman. “I’ve been thinking,” he said, “I know how valuable the stone is, but I give it back in the hope that you can give me something even more precious. Give me what you have within you that enabled you to give me the stone.” (Author unknown).

As we walk this earth every day people are seeing us. They watch our actions and mannerisms. They recognize our values and as we go about our way, others are thinking “I wish I had what is inside that person.” You may never know when you give your thoughts, your advice, your time, your money, or any of the qualities that you possess to another, you have passed along to someone that is hungry for spiritual guidance the very item that person needed.

Most of us are like the hungry traveler. We have a greed for financial gain and see the dollar signs that others can provide for us. It is my hope that all of us are like the hungry traveler and see the value the woman displayed instead of the monetary gain he could have taken from her. When he returned the stone, he must have been ashamed and went seeking forgiveness. He learned a valuable lesson of giving, caring, integrity and more. He also learned he could be given a second chance in life from another person willing to help and share.

All of us need to think what Jesus Christ gave to us when he died on the cross for our sins. He has given to anyone that will accept Him as their Lord and Savior the gift of eternal life with Him. What we see and have on this earth will pass away but having the assurance that we will live with Jesus for eternity is the only thing we really need.

Do you know Jesus personally and are you willing to share Him with everyone around you? His reward for us is much more precious than any stone or material gain that we can have on this earth.