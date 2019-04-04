Why are we allowing Satan to control us?

The way the world is today gives me and most Christians a lot of concern. I never thought I would see the day when our elected politicians would give in to the ideals and ideas of the world instead of listening to their hearts and following what the Bible tells us to do. We are a nation built on Christian and Biblical values and because Christians have failed to stand up and fight for what is right, Satan has gotten a strong foothold in our society.

Political correctness has some good qualities but it also has some bad points to it. I fully believe in equality of all people and everyone should be treated with respect and with the same values as anyone else. I don’t agree with some of the lifestyles some people have adopted. I don’t agree that our Christian nation is being turned into a place of disaccord and our so-called leaders are allowing rioting of some to become the norm. I am very pro-life and to see some states allow late term abortion, in my opinion, is wrong and totally against God’s Word.

President Ronald Reagan once said, “I’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.” We are told in Psalm 139:13; “For you formed my inward parts, you covered me in my mother’s womb.”

Not only has our government allowed some to make the choice of abortion, but even after birth and in later years some have been granted the opportunity of deciding which gender they want to be! This is not our decision! God formed us in the womb and we were born either male or female. We are told this in Genesis 1:27; “So God created man in his own image; in the image of God He created them; male and female He created them.”

There are so many other troubling things going on in the world other than the two I have mentioned. I am sure I will get some flack about what I have written but please understand that I am a Christian and I believe in the inerrant Word of God, His Holy Bible. As I get older I realize that our world needs prayer more than anything. We should never mistreat anyone for their beliefs and their actions and I would hope that I would never do this. As a Christian we need to share our faith but also share our love. Living in the world today we find so many that don’t know Jesus as their personal Savior. We find the longer we live that less people are attending our churches and enjoying the fellowship of believers gathering to uplift each other. We also have many on the airwaves spreading prosperity gospel as the truth and it is hurting the true witness of God’s disciples and followers.

The prince of the world is definitely Satan and so many each and every day fall into his trap of deceitfulness, low morals, and untruths. Our elections have become an election of ‘what can he or she do for me’ instead of doing what is morally right and biblically based. As a Christian we need to share our faith and lead anyone willing to listen to follow Jesus. He is the only way to spend eternity with Him!