Your Savior today; your judge tomorrow!

I recently read a story about a young lady going to court to stand trial for her actions. If convicted she would probably go to prison for the rest of her life. When she arrived she knew she was guilty and expected to be punished.

She was thoroughly surprised when a man stood up for her in her defense and she was able to walk out of court as a free person.

Life is much like this for all of us. We commit acts during our lifetime that we don’t think we will ever be caught in lying, cheating, and gossiping which lead us into pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath and sloth. All of these sins will occasionally lead us into stealing and possibly taking someone’s life away. Whenever we commit any of these sins we need an advocate that we can go to and ask for forgiveness and He will intervene on our behalf.

It all depends on our relationship with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. If we have asked him into our heart and repent of our ways then He will stand for us and accept us into His fold.

The young lady I was speaking about earlier walked out of the courthouse as a free person; however, the very next day she committed more crimes and was hauled back into court. This time the man that stood up for her yesterday as her Savior was the judge sitting behind the desk.

When we go before our peers in a court of law they are going to decide whether we are going to be incarcerated, reprimanded, fined, or set free. This is not going to be the case when we step in front of our Heavenly Father, who will judge all of us, and we have to account for ourselves in our unforgiven sins.

He is a just God but if our relationship with Him has deteriorated from being in tune with Him to being in tune with the world then he is going to give us our deserved punishment of living in Hades or being forgiven and living with Him in Heaven. There is no in-between with God’s judgement. It is either Heaven or Hell. Which one is going to be for you?

Today, as inhabitants on earth, we are able to trust in God as our Lord and Savior and live according to His Word or we can choose the pathway of the world and constantly live in a sinful state. It is your choice!