Have a safe and happy Christmas

By BRYAN DAVIS EDITOR,
  • 407 reads
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 10:51am

It’s hard to believe that the next time The E-T publishes, it will be the day after Christmas.

Hopefully, this Christmas season has been as enjoyable for you as it has been for me.

I have especially enjoyed working with Indianola Chamber Main Street and all of the volunteers and local businesses to help promote shopping local.

There was a lot accomplished this year, mostly due to behind-the-scenes efforts by folks like former Chamber Director Cherri Kirk and current Chamber President Cherrie Lynn Britt, along with so many others.

The rebirth of Indianola’s Christmas parade was definitely a highlight, as well as Cocoa & Candy Canes, the Holiday Open House and Holidays on the Highway.

With Christmas now upon us less than a week away, we at The E-T hope that everyone has a safe and Merry Christmas and that each child is able to wake up on Christmas morning and open presents. 

We hope that everyone enjoys the precious time they have with their loved ones as well.

We also hope that you enjoy this edition, and that you take the time to read the many womderful letters to Santa that have been written by children throughout the county.

Take time to look over the Christmas Greetings ads in the paper and be sure to thank those advertisers when you see them for supporting The E-T and allowing us to put out this edition each year.

From all of us at The E-T, Merry Christmas.

Sports

Gentry teams to host Tigers Friday
The bad news is a run of nine consecutive basketball wins came to an end Tuesday night for the... READ MORE

Obituaries

Paula Cook Tharp
Paula Cook Tharp, 65, of Indianola, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at her home.

Breaking News

Suspect wanted in Friday night Indianola shooting death
A Friday night shooting in Indianola has resulted in the death of one man and the suspected... READ MORE

Copyright 207 • The Enterprise-Tocsin
114 Main St. • Indianola, MS 38751 • (662) 887-2222

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.