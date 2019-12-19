Have a safe and happy Christmas

It’s hard to believe that the next time The E-T publishes, it will be the day after Christmas.

Hopefully, this Christmas season has been as enjoyable for you as it has been for me.

I have especially enjoyed working with Indianola Chamber Main Street and all of the volunteers and local businesses to help promote shopping local.

There was a lot accomplished this year, mostly due to behind-the-scenes efforts by folks like former Chamber Director Cherri Kirk and current Chamber President Cherrie Lynn Britt, along with so many others.

The rebirth of Indianola’s Christmas parade was definitely a highlight, as well as Cocoa & Candy Canes, the Holiday Open House and Holidays on the Highway.

With Christmas now upon us less than a week away, we at The E-T hope that everyone has a safe and Merry Christmas and that each child is able to wake up on Christmas morning and open presents.

We hope that everyone enjoys the precious time they have with their loved ones as well.

We also hope that you enjoy this edition, and that you take the time to read the many womderful letters to Santa that have been written by children throughout the county.

Take time to look over the Christmas Greetings ads in the paper and be sure to thank those advertisers when you see them for supporting The E-T and allowing us to put out this edition each year.

From all of us at The E-T, Merry Christmas.