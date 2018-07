Chris McDaniel, running for the U.S. Senate in a special election this November, released a “Contract With Mississippi” a couple of weeks ago. He deserves credit for a document that sticks to conservative principles, but in some key areas it’s light on details.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers