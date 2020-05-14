MDCC baseball players headed to next level

Blayke Dendy (Yazoo City) and Jatavis Melton (Natchez), both second-year players on the Mississippi Delta Community College baseball team in 2020, have signed national letters of intent to attend Delta State University and Jackson State University, respectively.

Dendy, a left-handed hitting first baseman, was on his way to another big campaign in 2020, as he was hitting .357 with eight doubles, one triple and two home runs and 10 RBI before the season was cut short due to COVID-19. He also scored 10 runs and had a .481 on-base percentage.

The Manchester Academy graduate had a stellar freshman season in 2019, as he was named to the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) All-State second team after hitting .355 with 30 runs scored, seven doubles, one triple, five home runs and 23 RBI. He also walked 23 times and had a .504 on-base percentage, and for his efforts, was selected as the team’s Best Offensive Player as a rookie.

Melton, a right-handed hitting centerfielder, was off to a torrid start as well, as the speedy leadoff hitter had five home runs, three doubles and 10 RBI on the strength of a .354 batting average. He also scored 14 runs, had five stolen bases and was on base at a .429 clip.

The Natchez High School graduate gained valuable experience in his first season in Moorhead in 2019, finishing with a .264 batting average, four doubles, one triple, one home run and 12 RBI. He also stole nine bases and scored 16 runs.

Both Dendy & Melton will have three years remaining at DSU and JSU after being granted the 2020 season of eligibility back.