The Robert L. Merritt Jr. High Rams could not pull off a win this time against the Drew Hunter Middle School Eagles. Above running back RoDarius Plain makes a dash for the goal line, but cornerback Terence Armstrong of Drew was not about to let that happen. The junior Rams fell by a score of 20-8.

