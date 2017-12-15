$5,000 reward offered to nab MDCC arsonist, video captures event from multiple angles

Video above shows multiple angles of alleged arson as it happened

The Mississippi State Fire Marshall’s office is now offering a $5,000 reward to anyone presenting information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for setting the fires that destroyed the Stauffer-Wood Administration Building on the campus of Mississippi Delta Community College on Thursday.

Moorhead campus police are working in conjunction with the fire Marshall’s office and other law enforcement personnel to solve the case and anyone with information is encouraged to call Chief Henry Manuel at 662-207-2504.

Based on information in the surveillance video, the culprit rummaged through the building for more than an hour before setting multiple fires, beginning in the main hall near the office of president Larry Nabors. The south hall of the structure suffered the most damage

Marshalls had wrapped up their investigations as of Friday morning and insurance adjusters were on site doing their evaluations before the building is sealed up to further protect any sensitive materials that may remain, according to college advancement and public relations vice president, Reed Abraham.

The college was in the process of renovating some office space for a new alumni area and the fire also damaged the new building materials that were staged there.

Abraham wanted to stress that no other structures were affected by the fire because the Admin building is located a good distance from other structures, the incident took place a week after students were dismissed for the Christmas break and no students were at risk or injured.