Jesus is the cure

By ERICA BOYD COLUMNIST,
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 1:47pm

At the beginning of the year, I committed to rereading the whole Bible.

Recently, I reread Matthew 9. In Verses 1-9, a paralyzed man was brought to Jesus to be healed. The text states that after Jesus saw his faith, He said to the paralyzed man, “Be encouraged, my child. Your sins have been forgiven.”

Then the teachers of the religious law accused Jesus of blasphemy and started asking, “He must think He’s God?”

Blah, blah, blah....

Long story short, the man who was BROUGHT to Jesus was able to get up and walk away.

Now, pause right there. When the man was brought to Jesus and He healed the man, notice that Jesus did not say, “Be encouraged, my child. You are no longer paralyzed” or “Be encouraged, my child. You can now walk.” Instead He said, “Be encouraged, my child. Your sins have been forgiven.”

When I read it, I felt that Jesus looked past the severity of the man’s sickness or even how long he had been in this paralytic state and saw something much greater- a repenting heart.

Hmmm....here’s what was downloaded in my spirit this morning...

A lot times we are not sick because “it runs in our family,” or because the medicine the doctor has prescribed is not working, or because we won’t stop eating burgers every day or incorporate physical exercise into our daily routine, or because the therapy sessions are unsuccessful, or even because God does not possess the power to heal us.

We are sick and cannot get better because of our sin.

Ouch. (It stepped on toes too) Not necessarily the sin itself...but our refusal to acknowledge it and to allow God to help us come out of it.

We cannot get better because we refuse to stop fornicating....we cannot get better because we refuse to forgive him, her, and them...we cannot get  better because we will not be faithful to our spouses...we cannot get any better because we will not stop gossiping about our neighbors...we cannot get better because we have a selfish heart...

There are certain sicknesses that we can be cured of with just a repenting heart...and true repentance is NOT asking forgiveness over and over for the same thing. True repentance is turning from someTHING to someONE. (Jesus)...

And another thing, we cannot manipulate God either. He knows when we are repentant.

And so I pose to you all the same question that God posed to me. He asked, “So, what’s making you sick?”  ️

