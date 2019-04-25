Pages from the past: A look back with Charlotte Buchanan

100 YEARS AGO, APRIL 1919

G. C. Scroggins, Margaret Patterson, Ruth Kurttz and Nannie Pearl Scroggins represented the Baird Sunday School at the Sunflower County Sunday School held in the thriving little city of Sunflower.

Mr. and Mrs. S. B. Hurt went to Isola Sunday to see where Mr. Hurt’s aunts and cousin were killed by the cyclone.

SCHOOL NEWS: Making the honor roll for the first grade this term were Katie Bianca, Margaret Copeland, Mary Beth Campbell, Blanche Barrett, David Quinn, Richard Smith and Boyd Warren.

50 YEARS AGO,

APRIL 1919

Brenda Roper has been tapped by Theatre Guild at Mississippi State University for Women. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W. K. Herring of Indianola

The census of the Indianola Manor Nursing Home stands at 39, with ages ranging from 65 to Mr. Will Gray’s 106.

Henry Paris, president of Lewis Grocer Company and the Indianola Chamber of Commerce was guest speaker at the National Honor Society’s meeting. He was presented by Monica Fratesi, vice president of the society.

25 YEARS AGO,

APRIL 1994

Kimberly Nobile has been selected as a Bulldog hostess for the 1994-1995 football season at Mississippi State. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Nobile of Moorhead.

Gentry High School held its academic awards banquet Friday night. Guest speaker was Otis Anthony, principal of West Tallahatchie High School and former teacher at Gentry. Mrs. Doris Brock emceed the event. Chairman of the awards night was Mrs. Gwendolyn Triplett. Principal Andrew Brown and assistant principal, Mrs. Mary Kent assisted with the presentations.

15 YEARS AGO,

APRIL 2004

City workers pulled the plug on Indian Bayou’s Front Street weir in a two-week experiment to flush ugly duckweed infiltration from East of Sunflower Avenue.

Wilma Eugenia Boyer Rushing died at her home Tuesday night. She was the widow of Karl Rushing. The Indianola native was a descendant of pioneer settlers of Sunflower County. She was affectionately known as “Maw” to family and friends and was known for her love for gardening.

THE BOYER FAMILY

The history-making Boyer family patriarch was Jesse Boyer who came to Sunflower County in 1856 from Boyerstown, Pennsylvania.

He and his family settled in what was known then as the Boyer community and still is today.

He built one of the first sawmills in the county on the Sunflower River banks.

A bridge was built called Boyers Mill Bridge.

He was commissioned to build the first courthouse in Johnsonville and later on built the second courthouse on the South bank of Indian Bayou.

Later on, family members lived in what is known as the Boyer house on Sunflower Avenue.

Today one of his descendants David Rushing, former managing editor of the Enterprise Tocsin, lives in the historic home.

Wilma Gene’s love of gardening is still reflected in the lawns at the home. Another son is John Felder Rushing who is a nationally known writer on gardening.

The Boyer family lives on!